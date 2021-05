DETROIT – Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at Noon.

Turning up the heat: How hot will we get this week? Full forecast next

“Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day, still we have a shot at hitting 80F or warmer with warming winds S 5-15 mph. A warm front moves over Metro Detroit this afternoon and will produce a few isolated rain and thundershowers after 3pm. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans, most of us won’t see a drop.” -- Brandon Roux