Weingartz, Guardian Alarm help out young entrepreneurs after thieves steal equipment for third time

DETROIT – A group of young entrepreneurs have seen their lawn and snow removal business broken into three times in the last five years.

Quarter Quts headquarters is on East Seven Mile Road in Detroit. This last time, the thieves took every lawn mower and even the water heater.

The idea for the lawn service was the brainchild of Detroit marketing executive Vaughn Arrington, who saw a need for kids to learn how to be their own boss and build self esteem. With this last break in, it appeared Quarter Quts would not be in operation this summer and dozens of kids would have no summer job opportunities.

READ: Thieves target Detroit business run by kids for third time in 6 years

Ad

After Local 4 aired their story last week, viewers started calling and wanting to donate money, mowers and snow removal equipment.

“When that call came from them, I cried,” Arrington said.

The call was from Weingartz.

“I saw it on the 11 p.m. news,” said Weingartz owner Ron Weingartz. “I thought jeez, these hardworking kids and I felt so bad and thought this is something we can help with.”

Weingartz gifted the Quarter Quts kids with eight mowers, five trimmers and an abundance of other equipment. He’s also offered to help get the kids trained so they can operate commercial equipment.

To end the break ins, Guardian Alarm completed a a walk-through of the property and will be installing and operating an alarm system for them.

“You hate to see young people in that situation and we wanted to step up,” said Jason Tague with Guardian Alarm.

Ad

Attorneys from Rebeck & Allen are offering up their services both legal and marketing. They’re building a website for Quarter Quts.

For the boys, this isn’t just an opportunity to earn money. It’s people like Arrington interested in helping them develop life skills.

“It’s a lot more than just cutting grass,” he said. “It’s their viewpoint on the world. We have a kid who has been with us since he was (7 years old) and today, he sees people that love him, care for him and support him.”