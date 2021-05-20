23-year-old man hospitalized after being shot in Detroit, police say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 23-year-old man.

The shooting happened in the area of Plymouth Road and Winthrop Street on Thursday morning around midnight.

The 23-year-old man told police that he was walking when an unknown suspect, or suspects, fired multiple gunshots at him, striking him. He was privately conveyed to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department 6th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

