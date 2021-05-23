Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for Mikeal Henton, a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing.

According to authorities, Mikeal was last seen Tuesday at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Murray Hill Street and Pembroke Avenue.

His family said he has never gone missing before.

Mikeal Henton Details Age 13 years old Height 5 feet, 6-7 inches Weight About 115 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Mikeal Henton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up.

