Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old boy

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Mikeal Henton (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are looking for Mikeal Henton, a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing.

According to authorities, Mikeal was last seen Tuesday at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Murray Hill Street and Pembroke Avenue.

His family said he has never gone missing before.

Mikeal HentonDetails
Age13 years old
Height5 feet, 6-7 inches
WeightAbout 115 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone who has seen Mikeal Henton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up.

