Detroit police seek missing 13-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are looking for Mikeal Henton, a 13-year-old boy who has gone missing.
According to authorities, Mikeal was last seen Tuesday at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Murray Hill Street and Pembroke Avenue.
His family said he has never gone missing before.
|Mikeal Henton
|Details
|Age
|13 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 6-7 inches
|Weight
|About 115 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a black backpack.
Anyone who has seen Mikeal Henton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-Speak-Up.
