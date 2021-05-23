Metro Detroit men arrested in connection with attempted homicide of 21-year-old Ohio resident

Before the shooting the victim and gunman got in a fight, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 21-year-old Ohio man was shot multiple times and is currently in critical condition after being shot Saturday around 7:30 p.m. at Milan Beach.

Witnesses claim to have seen a black SUV speeding away from the scene after the shooting. Deputies were able to locate a vehicle with the same description following the incident.

The male driver, a 24-year-old Warren man, and the passenger, a 22-year-old Taylor man, were taken into custody.

Their identities are being withheld since neither has been officially charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7530

