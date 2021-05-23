Cloudy icon
63º

Local News

Shooting on Detroit’s west side leaves 52-year-old man in critical condition

Shooting happened in the 20000 block of James Couzens Freeway

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Detroit Crime News
,
Shooting
,
Nonfatal Shooting
,
Detroit Shooting
,
Local
,
Local news
,
Wayne County
,
James Couzens Freeway
,
Couzens Freeway
,
Pembroke Avenue
,
Lodge
,
Lodge Freeway
Detroit police (WDIV)
Detroit police (WDIV)

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side just before 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, a 52-year-old man was standing outside, just north of the intersection of James Couzens Freeway and Pembroke Avenue, when he was shot by an unknown person. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit Crime News

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: