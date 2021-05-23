Shooting on Detroit’s west side leaves 52-year-old man in critical condition

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Detroit’s west side just before 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, a 52-year-old man was standing outside, just north of the intersection of James Couzens Freeway and Pembroke Avenue, when he was shot by an unknown person. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

