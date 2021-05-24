Cloudy icon
Detroit Public Schools return to in-person education

A classroom desk with school books
A classroom desk with school books (WDIV)

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District will return to face-to-face education Monday.

Students have been learning remotely since March 26.

The district said it is now using new criteria -- including vaccination rates -- to determine whether it will close schools again.

The district is planning on offering a full schedule of in-person education in the fall for the 2021-22 school year alongside an option of fully remote if families want it.

