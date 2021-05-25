38-year-old man killed in Detroit shooting, police say

DETROIT – A 38-year-old man was found dead Monday evening after a shooting, Detroit police said.

The discovery was made around 7:50 p.m. Monday (May 24) at Burlingame Street and Hamilton Avenue in Detroit, according to authorities.

Officers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police don’t have any information about the shooter. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, they said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.