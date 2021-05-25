Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $4M on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man plans to help his family after winning $4 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ultimate Millions instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located at 31011 Dequindre in Madison Heights.

“I play a little of everything and have never felt as excited as I was when I scratched this winning ticket,” said the 48-year-old player. “I am excited to be able to help my family!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $2.5 million rather than annuity payments totaling $4 million. With his winnings, he plans to pay off debt and help family members.

Related: Powerball ticket purchased in Flat Rock scores $1 million

Ad

Players have won more than $71 million playing Ultimate Millions, which launched in September 2020. Each $30 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $30 up to $4 million. More than $67 million in prizes remain, including one $4 million top prizes, 18 $10,000 prizes, 225 244 $3,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.

Related: Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman wins $500K on scratch off ticket