Police investigate multiple shootings in Inkster that left 3 dead, 3 injured

INKSTER, Mich. – Police are investigating multiple shootings in Inkster that happened within 24 hours of each other.

The first shooting happened Monday night near Rosewood Street and Center Drive. Two men died and two others were injured while playing basketball.

Tuesday morning, a woman was shot on Inkster Road. About two hours later a man was killed at the same address. State police were still investigating the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Tuesday’s shooting happened around 4 a.m. The woman was shot in the backside and leg. She is expected to be OK, according to police.

Police said hours after that initial shooting, the suspect returned to the scene and killed the woman’s boyfriend. Police have identified the victim as Burnis King.

Police said they believe the woman wasn’t the initial target and the shooter scoped out the scene, waiting for police to leave so they could kill King.

Police are still trying to figure out if Tuesday morning’s shooting is connected with the shooting that happened Monday night.

