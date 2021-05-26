Cloudy icon
Woman killed, 2 men hurt in shooing on Detroit’s west side

51-year-old woman pronounced dead at hospital

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

The scene of a May 25, 2021, triple shooting on Strathmoor Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT – A woman was killed and two men were injured overnight in a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday (May 25) in the 8500 block of Strathmoor Street, according to authorities.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 51-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old man had been shot.

All three were taken to nearby hospitals. The woman was pronounced dead and the men are both in temporary serious condition, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

