Detroit Public Schools Community District to receive federal funding to help get students safely back into classrooms

DPSCD to receive federal funding to help get students safely back into classrooms

DETROIT – The Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) unveiled how it plans to get students back into the classroom for the 2021-22 school year.

The district announced Thursday morning it will receive about $1.2 billion in federal funding.

At a press conference, DPSCD superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti was joined by local pastors at the Liberty Temple Baptist Church, located on Greenfield Road. Vitti said the district did everything they could during the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure they connected with their students.

The district fed thousands of children, provided internet and computers, passed out 40,000 learning packets and conducted more than 6,000 at-home visits.

Vitti said the federal funding will allow the DPSCD to safely open up schools.

“It will allow us to reduce class size and hire more teachers. It will allow us to hire more academic intervention teams to work with students in small groups. It will allow us to expand summer school for art, music, PE and athletics, tutoring, after school tutoring at least for the next 2-3 years,” Vitti said. “As students come back, we will now be equitably resourced.”

