Family searching for answers nearly 4 years after 24-year-old man killed in firebombing on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – The family of Kenny Neal is seeking justice nearly four years after the 24-year-old was killed in a firebombing on Detroit’s west side.

Family members said Neal was killed in August 2017 after a firebomb was thrown into a home in the 14000 block of Cruse Street.

He was a father of two boys.

“He was a dad, he was a great person, and now he’s gone. You need to call Crime Stoppers if you’ve got any information. It’s not because you’re snitching, it’s because you’re doing the right thing,” said his mother, Patricia Neal.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

