Flagstar Bank CEO shares struggle with chronic illness

The CEO of one of the nation’s largest banks is telling a personal story of pain and triumph.

Sandro DiNello, with Flagstar Bank, hopes to help others overcome any shame or embarrassment they may feel if they’re living with a chronic illness.

DiNello has been speaking with Paula Tutman about his battle with Crohn’s disease for months and now he’s sharing his story with the public.

Today DiNello is the picture of health but for years he kept his health struggles a secret because he was worried people would think less of him.

Crohn’s disease is not new, and it’s not rare, but it is often misdiagnosed. DiNello was first diagnosed with appendicitis.

It wasn’t until he became the CEO of Flagstar Bank that he felt safe and secure enough to tell others about his experience. Now he wants anyone with Crohn’s disease to know they have the power to live their life without embarrassment and that they are not alone.

