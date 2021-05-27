Neighbors concerned about upcoming concert at The Corner Ballpark in Detroit

DETROIT – Concerns over parties and concerts at The Corner Ballpark in Corktown are being addressed by the city.

City Council members received emails on the eve of the first big events of the season by the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) -- one event on Saturday is featuring rapper Jeezy.

“It does get a little bit noisy, especially if it’s two o’clock at night,” said lifelong Corktown resident Taurean Thomas.

“They’re working to do good in the community and these are some of things they have to do to bring good to the community. You’re not going to please everybody all the time. I think this is a simple issue of communication and communication can probably solve a lot of the problems.”

Residents said PAL has never communicated well with the neighborhood about events or even to let them know about meetings to communicate.

“I do have a concern. I think residents should have a say so, in what is happening in their community” said City Council President Brenda Jones.

The neighbors’ concerns caught the council off guard at this week’s meeting as they debated approving PAL’s special events permits.

Everyone agreed to a trial run this weekend.

“The Idea is to approve this weekend and then to agree that we will continue to have dialogue about what true engagement looks like with this community and overall the future of even hosting events at PAL,” said Council President Pro-tem Mary Sheffield.

