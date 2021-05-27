Rachel Mac returns home to Romeo after finals run on ‘The Voice’

Rachel Mac returns to Romeo after finals run on 'The Voice'

ROMEO, Mich. – Rachel Mac, a 16-year-old Romeo High School, sang her heart out on “The Voice” and made it all the way to the finals.

After spending weeks in Hollywood and rubbing elbows with the stars, she’s returned to Romeo.

She said her homecoming brought her to tears.

Shooting a show during a pandemic was a unique experience, and while she came in fourth place, she said the experience has already changed her life.

She doesn’t know what she’ll do next, but she does know she’s grateful for the love and support she received.

But she does know she is so grateful for the love and support of Michigan and the rest of the Nation… because she could feel that love and support every time she performed.

