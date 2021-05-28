31-year-old woman killed in shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A 31-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday (May 27) in the 7400 block of Brentwood Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was shot by an unknown person and then taken to a nearby hospital by medics. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.