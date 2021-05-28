Cloudy icon
46º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

31-year-old woman killed in shooting on Detroit’s east side

Police say shooter is unknown

Derick Hutchinson
, Senior Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Local
,
Crime
,
Brentwood Street
,
Detroit's East Side
,
Detroit Crime
,
Shooting
,
Detroit Shooting
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Detroit Police
,
Fatal Shooting
Police tape.
Police tape.

DETROIT – A 31-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday (May 27) in the 7400 block of Brentwood Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman was shot by an unknown person and then taken to a nearby hospital by medics. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Authorities continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: