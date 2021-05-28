VIDEO: Car stolen with teen sleeping inside on Detroit’s west side, police seek suspect

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who stole a vehicle May 18 on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, it happened at about 11:30 p.m. at a gas station located near the intersection of McNichols and Greenfield roads. Police said the 20-year-old victim exited his 2008 Chevrolet Malibu and walked into a nearby restaurant when the suspect entered the vehicle and took off.

Police said an 18-year-old woman -- who was sleeping inside the Malibu at the time of the theft -- was physically assaulted by the suspect, who demanded she leave the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

