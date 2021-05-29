26-year-old woman hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday that left at 26-year-old woman in critical condition.

According to authorities, the victim was a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu near the intersection of Davision and Mt. Elliot streets when just before 4:30 p.m., an unknown person fired shots from a black truck or SUV.

The woman was struck gunfire and was rushed to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140.