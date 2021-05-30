New mural honors first responders, frontline workers, Detroiters lost to COVID

DETROIT – A new mural was unveiled Sunday afternoon in Detroit that honors those lost to COVID.

In addition to first responders and frontline workers, it features a Detroit fire captain, police captain, DDOT driver and 5-year-old Skylar Herbert. The mural, located on West Seven Mile Road, is dedicated to keeping their memories alive.

“Captain Williams, when I Googled his name and I saw all the love and contributions that he gave to the community, this was something I really wanted to be a part of,” said artist Chazz Miller.

“My heart is overwhelmed with joy,” said Shanita Williams, widow of Capt. Franklin Williams. “Even through it’s bittersweet, I’m happy and I’m thankful.”

Ad

Miller’s mural is one of the ways Detroit is honoring those lost to COVID. In addition to Williams, the mural pays tribute to Detroit police Capt. Jonathan Parnell and DDOT driver Jason Hargrove.

Skylar, at 5 years old, was one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.

“There’s still life because the life they had is in all of us,” said Lavondria Herbert, Skylar’s mother. “We’re still breathing and we’re living through them.”

As Michigan reopens, the mural is a way for residents to remember those who weren’t as fortunate to make it through the pandemic.

Ad

“I appreciate the city of Detroit,” said Desha Hargrove. “Jason Hargrove was such an amazing person to me and I’m gonna keep on keeping his memory alive as well as all the other wonderful people.”

Watch the video above for the full report

READ: More community news coverage