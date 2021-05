DETROIT – Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Detroit’s west side Monday morning.

Detroit police say that at about 2:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man went to the 7600 block of Holmes Street, where he was fatally shot.

The shooter is unknown at this time.

No additional details have been provided.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

