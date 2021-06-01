Detroit police seek information on 25-year-old man missing for almost a month

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a missing 25-year-old named Malcolm Willis who was last seen on Harper Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4.

He was dropped off at a shelter on Harper Avenue before he went missing last month.

Willis is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has a light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair that is tapered on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and gym shoes.

The young man has a mental health condition, according to a family member.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

