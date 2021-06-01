Michigan eases COVID restrictions on restaurants, entertainment venues and more

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has laid out a two-step process to reopen the state.

The process starts by relaxing restrictions on Tuesday (June 1) and ending almost all COVID orders on July 1.

Starting Tuesday there will be no capacity limits for outdoor gatherings and there will be a 50% capacity for indoor gatherings. The curfew on Michigan restaurants is also now lifted.

With the outdoor capacity limits lifted, that means outdoor concert venues, stadiums and other outdoor events can go on without any capacity restrictions.

Since there is a 50% capacity cap for indoor venues, that means restaurant dining areas can only open that much. However, tables will be able to seat more than six people and the tables won’t have to be six feet apart. People on dance floors and other communal spaces also don’t have to social distance.

The 11 p.m. curfew for restaurants has also now been lifted. That means bars can stay open three hours longer. There are also no longer capacity limits on residential gatherings.

On July 1 all other capacity limits and the broad mask order will expire.

