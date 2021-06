DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday, May 14 at his mother’s home in the 13800 block of Saratoga in Detroit.

Family members are concerned about his well being.

Adams is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has dreadlocks.

He has a mental health condition, according to a family member.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

