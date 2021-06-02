Detroit police seek person of interest in homicide of man

Anyone who recognizes the man photographed above is asked to call police.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened more than three months ago in the 19800 block Schoolcraft in Detroit.

According to police, the homicide took place in the area shortly before 10 p.m. on February 28, 2021.

On that day an unknown person approached two men who where near their white Dodge Charger SRT-8.

He pointed a weapon at both and then fired shots striking them. Police say the gunman then escaped in the men’s vehicle.

The first victim died from his injuries and the second man was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say the person of interest photographed above was at the location during the time of the shooting and might have information on the crime. He was driving a gray Ford Focus.

The shooter is described as a man wearing all black clothing and a full black mask.

Anyone with information on the person of interest is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers by dialing 1-800-Speak-Up.

