Driver trapped by fallen power line in Detroit escapes vehicle safely

Driver trapped after power lines fall on truck in Detroit

DETROIT – A truck driver was able to safely escape their vehicle Thursday afternoon after a crash left it tangled in power lines.

The truck was involved in a collision that happened Thursday afternoon on Dix Street, between Mellon Street and Miller Road. The truck slipped down a hill, rolled over and brought the wires down onto the vehicle.

The driver is OK, but was unable to get out of the vehicle until power was cut.

Fire officials said the wires also fell on supply lines in the area carrying diesel fuel.

At about 5:45 p.m., DTE Energy cut the power and the driver was removed safely from the vehicle.

