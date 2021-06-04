The search for the best of Metro Detroit is on -- Vote 4 The Best nominations open until June 14

The search for the best of Metro Detroit is on

DETROIT – The search is on for the very best of Metro Detroit.

Everything from cake shops to car washes, but we need your help to do it.

You’ve seen the Vote 4 the Best stickers in the windows of your favorite businesses. The competition supports local businesses like George Gregory in Corktown, which has been on the list for the past two years.

From places that win year-after-year to new shops you’ve just discovered, Local 4 wants to see all of your favorites nominated.

“I’m going to tell all of our customers to put us on the list because All Things Marketplace is a great place. We support local businesses, a variety of them,” said All Things Marketplace owner Jennyfer Crawford.

All Things Marketplace, located on Michigan Avenue, is new to Corktown, but it’s gaining more and more popularity with customers.

“The first thing they say is, Oh, my God, I didn’t know that you guys were here,’ and so we say, ‘Yes, we’re here. We’re going to be here permanently,’” Crawford said. “We’re no longer a pop up and we want people to come in and shop local businesses.”

Nominate your favorite places, so businesses like All Things Marketplace can continue to thrive.

You can nominate your favorite businesses until June 14. Click here to nominate a local business.

More information on the All Things Marketplace can be found here.