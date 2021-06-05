3 men, 1 woman injured in Detroit shootings

The first shooting took place Friday at around 10:25 p.m. in the 3700 block of Waverly in Detroit. It was a double shooting and the victims include a 33-year-old and 45-year-old.

DETROIT – Three men and one woman were shot in shootings that happened in Detroit over the span of two days.

Police say both of the victims who are men were sitting on a porch with a friend in the area when a vehicle drove by and someone inside of it started shooting at them.

The men were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Police say the second shooting took place on Friday at around 11:25 p.m. in the 18000 block of Albion in Detroit.

The 19-year-old victim tried to break up a fight that turned physical involving her friend and another group of people when an unknown person started to fire shots.

She had to be hospitalized and is listed in temporary serious condition. The shooter is described as Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was wearing a red, white and blue basketball jersey.

According to police, the third shooting took place at around 3:58 a.m. in the area of Wyoming and Eaton.

Police say the 64-year-old male victim was found shot at the location. He was transported to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

The victim was uncooperative and refused to give any information. The shooting is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call Detroit police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

