Family remembers loved one killed in hit-and-run on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A family is mourning after a loved one was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Detroit’s east side.

“The car accident happened April 29 at 2 o’clock,” said Virginia Jackson.

Jackson remembers the details about the accident and that day vividly, although it happened weeks ago. She said her brother, 63-year-old Harry Franklin, was walking across the street, near the intersection of Alter Road and Frankfort Street.

“Someone, when they hit him, he went airborne,” said Jackson.

Jackson said that car kept going.

Since the hit-and-run, her brother was in the hospital fighting for his life.

“My brother died May 31st,” Jackson said. “It’s been so hard because of the simple fact he was loved. I’m not just saying it because he’s my brother.”

Jackson said the community and the city showed so much support. Even the neighborhood gas station gave away free items in his honor, but she said there was someone who stayed with her brother after he was hit. She’s now looking for him to thank him.

“There was a young man, which I’m thankful for him,” Jackson said. “I don’t know who he was. He stayed with my brother Harry because Harry was trying to get up when he got hit.”

But Jackson this to say to the driver: “You could have stopped.”

Detroit Police said they don’t have any leads in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department at 313-267-4600.

The family is preparing for the funeral. The visitation is Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at QA Cantrell Funeral at 22121 Kelly Road in Eastpointe. The funeral will be Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

