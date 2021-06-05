Woman dies in fire at Waterford Township apartment complex

The fire took place at the Glenbarry Park Apartments in Waterford Township.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed a woman died in a Waterford Township apartment complex fire on Saturday.

It took place at the Glenbarry Park Apartments at 850 Williamsbury Drive in Waterford Township.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday, the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to a report of an apartment fire at the Glengarry Park Apartments.

Outside of the victim who died no additional injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Waterford Regional Fire Marshalls Division and Waterford police detectives.

BELFOR Property Restoration is on scene working with Glengarry Park Apartments management to safely open some of the fourteen impacted apartment units.

The American Red Cross is working to secure housing for those who will not be able to stay in their apartments.

Read more: Headlines from across Oakland County