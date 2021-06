REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Redford Township Police Department is seeking a missing woman named Marishia Gipson who was last seen in the area of West Chicago and Beech Daly.

Gipson, 42, is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on the missing woman is asked to call Redford police at 313-387-2551.

