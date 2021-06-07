Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old named Darzjane Faulk who was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Freeland in Detroit.

She left the location and has not been seen or heard from since. The teen is reportedly in good health.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

