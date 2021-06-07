Partly Cloudy icon
Detroit police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Teen went missing Saturday

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Darzjane Faulk
Darzjane Faulk (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old named Darzjane Faulk who was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Freeland in Detroit.

She left the location and has not been seen or heard from since. The teen is reportedly in good health.

Faulk is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Darzjane FaulkDetails
Weight110 pounds
Height5 feet, 6 inches tall
Hairstyle Braided hair

