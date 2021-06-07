New plan to stop violence in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood introduced

DETROIT – Police are still looking into one video of a large brawl in Detroit’s Greektown neighborhood that has gone viral on social media.

That video has led to a new plan focused on stopping violence in Greektown.

Some of the measures being introduced that Local 4 News learned about on Monday include police considering a zero tolerance policy for any type of illegal activity in Greektown.

They are also taking about shutting down some streets to control the flow of people. In regards to anyone caught doing something wrong, they might be seizing cars as well.

“This bad behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated,” said Melanie Markowicz, executive director of the Greektown Neighborhood Partnership.

Over the weekend Detroit police were reviewing the social media posts, footage of police body cameras and surveillance cameras from the early Sunday morning incident.

According to authorities, officers were attempting to break up an ongoing physical altercation that was escalating between separate large groups of people who reportedly turned on the officers.

Police say several officers were injured and multiple people have been taken into custody.

After several videos of fights in Greektown went viral in late May and early June, DPD has expanded its presence in Downtown Detroit to curb illegal activity.

