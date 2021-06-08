Comerica Park in Detroit opens without limited capacity

DETROIT – Fans are excited about returning to Comerica Park for Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Throughout April and May only 8,000 people were allowed in the stands, less than a quarter of Comerica Park’s 41,000 person limited capacity.

As a result of outdoor capacity restrictions being lifted on June 1 Comerica Park is back to full capacity.

“Tonight, there’s still protocols in place, we’ve definitely put an emphasis on filtration in rooms and areas and we still had hand washing stains that are out, you’ll still see some plexiglass barriers,” said Chris Lawrence, VP of Operations at Comerica Park.

Read: Free Tigers tickets offered for those getting vaccinated as Comerica Park returns to full capacity

Ad

Read more: Comerica Park to return to full capacity, free Tigers tickets offered for those getting vaccinated

A pop-up vaccination clinic will be held across the street at the Fox Theatre that will run until Sunday.

The Detroit Tigers are teaming up with McLaren Health Care and Meijer for a vaccine pop-up clinic at the Fox Theater that kicks off Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

If you get a dose of the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be given a voucher good for two tickets to a Detroit Tigers game.

Ad

The clinics will open three hours before the first pitch and operate through the third inning.

Fans getting either the Pfizer or the Johnson & Johnson shot will also get two tickets to either Tuesday’s Detroit Tigers game or an upcoming game at Comerica Park.

The clinic will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on the Tigers Vaccination Clinic can be read here.

More: Detroit Tigers News