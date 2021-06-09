4 Michigan ‘Four Bloods’ members sent to prison for carving gang name into 15-year-old boy’s chest

FLINT, Mich. – A Canton Township man and three women from the Flint area -- all members of the “Four Bloods” gang -- were arrested for badly beating a 15-year-old boy and carving their gang name into his chest with a knife, officials said.

Officials said Doniel Heard, 38, of Canton Township; Talasha Willis, 31, of Flint; Kimberly Perryman, 34, of Mt. Morris; and Alina White, 23, of Flint; targeted the 15-year-old boy because they believed he had disrespected two fellow members of the gang.

Heard is known as “50″ to other gang members. Willis is known as “First Lady Red.” Perryman is known as “Boss Lady Red.” White is known as “Mimi Red.”

Federal officials said Heard is an admitted leader of the Michigan set of the national “Bloods” street gang.

The four members found the 15-year-old and punched, kicked and stomped him, according to authorities. They beat him with a broomstick and robbed him, court documents say.

After the beating, Perryman, Willis and White held the boy down while Heard used a “large knife” to carve the name of the gang set, “MOB 662″ into his chest, according to officials.

Police said Heard made video calls with his cellphone to show other gang members his “artwork.”

Authorities said the 15-year-old boy suffered permanent injuries.

“This brutal and senseless act of violence on a 15-year old boy by gang members is appalling, and it is precisely the type of crime that we are committed to rooting out,” acting United States Attorney Saima Mohsin said. “We intend to bring the full force of federal law upon gang members who are harming our youth and destroying our communities.”

Heard, Willis, Perryman and White all pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, officials said. Willis also pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery.

Willis was sentenced May 20 to 100 months in federal prison. The other three gang members were sentenced Tuesday (June 8).

Heard was determined by the judge to be a “career offender” and sentenced to 240 months in federal prison.

Perryman was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison, while White was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison.