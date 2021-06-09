50-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday (June 8) near Ewald Circle and Fullerton Avenue, according to authorities.

Officials said the man was shot by an unknown person and driven to a nearby hospital. Medical officials listed him in critical condition.

No additional details about the shooting have been revealed, but Detroit police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.