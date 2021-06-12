Grand Rapids native races on Belle Isle during Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT – Among those racing on Belle Isle during the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is Grand Rapids native Marc Miller.

He spoke with Local 4 after his qualifying race Friday, where he showed off his Acura, which he races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Miller has been behind the wheel of some kind of car or cart since he was 11 years old.

As far as he knows, he’s the only professional driver from Western Michigan. He knows for sure that he’s the only Michigander racing on Belle Isle with his family watching.

“My sons are coming to this race, my best friends, my wife -- all here to watch this race,” Miller said. “All my friends in Michigan will watch.”

Winning here, or even making it to the podium, would mean the world to him.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Miller said. “Would be one of the biggest victories for me.”

