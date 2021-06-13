6 hospitalized after vehicle flips on NB I-75 near Outer Drive, police say

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Northbound I-75 near Outer Drive is back open after Michigan State Police investigated a “serious” crash.

Police said the crash was “totally preventable.” They said when troopers arrived on scene they saw a vehicle flipped over on its roof with six people trapped inside.

Detroit fire and Southgate fire had to cut multiple people out of the vehicle. All six people were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital or Children’s Hospital. They are listed in critical and serious condition, according to police.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Northbound I-75 when she lost control of the vehicle, hit the median wall and rolled over. Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The incident happened before 7:20 p.m. on Sunday (June 13). As of 11:40 p.m. the freeway was back open.

Update: Preliminary investigation revealed that when troopers arrived on scene they observed a vehicle flipped over on it’s roof with several people trapped inside. Detroit Fire and Southgate Fire had to cut multiple people from the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/F1pshEyVk1 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 14, 2021

She hit the median wall and rolled over. At this time it appears alcohol and speed is a factor in the crash. Cars are still being ramped off at Outer Drive from NB I-75. Please, slow down and use a designated driver. #DriveMichiganSafely — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 14, 2021