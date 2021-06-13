Cloudy icon
Local News

6 hospitalized after vehicle flips on NB I-75 near Outer Drive, police say

Speed, alcohol believed to be a factor

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Northbound I-75 near Outer Drive is back open after Michigan State Police investigated a “serious” crash.

Police said the crash was “totally preventable.” They said when troopers arrived on scene they saw a vehicle flipped over on its roof with six people trapped inside.

Detroit fire and Southgate fire had to cut multiple people out of the vehicle. All six people were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital or Children’s Hospital. They are listed in critical and serious condition, according to police.

Investigators believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed on Northbound I-75 when she lost control of the vehicle, hit the median wall and rolled over. Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The incident happened before 7:20 p.m. on Sunday (June 13). As of 11:40 p.m. the freeway was back open.

