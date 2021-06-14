Driver fires gun after car that wouldn’t let him merge later merged in front of him on Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – A Michigan man fired a gun during a road rage incident after a driver who wouldn’t let him merge into a lane later merged in front of him on the Mackinac Bridge, police said.

State police said a 65-year-old Ludington man and a 63-year-old Wiliamsburg man were driving on US-2 during the early afternoon hours of Saturday (June 12).

The Ludington man told state police that the other driver wouldn’t let him merge while they were heading to the bridge, and then again while approaching the toll booths on I-75, according to authorities.

After they went through the toll booths, the Williamsburg man merged in front of the Ludington man due to a lane closure, officials said.

The Ludington man crashed into the back of the other man’s vehicle, police said. The Williamsburg man got out of his vehicle to confront him, and the Ludington man pointed a handgun in the air and fired one shot, according to police.

A .40-caliber handgun and a 9 mm handgun were seized by troopers, as well as one .40-caliber shell casing from the driver’s side seat, MSP officials said.

Police arrested the Ludington man, and he was taken to the Mackinac County Jail. He was arraigned Monday on a misdemeanor charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.

He is scheudled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. July 13.