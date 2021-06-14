Suspected drunken driver ignores stop sign, seriously injures motorcyclist in Pontiac, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A suspected drunken driver ignored a stop sign at a Pontiac intersection over the weekend and struck a motorcycle, seriously injuring the motorcyclist, police said.

Officials said the crash happened at 10:37 p.m. Sunday (June 13) at the intersection of Auburn Avenue and Jessie Street.

A 22-year-old Pontiac man was driving a 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck north on Jessie Street when he disregarded a stop sign and struck a 2012 Harley Davidson Electra Glide that was heading west on Auburn Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said the 37-year-old Pontiac man driving the motorcycle was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment. He was then transferred to Henry Ford Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Ad

The 22-year-old driving the pickup truck was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, but police said alcohol appears to have been a factor. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail, and blood toxicology results are pending.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate.