Livonia police: D’wan Sims case remains open as DNA test returns with no match

LIVONIA, Mich. – Livonia police said a DNA test returned without a match for a man who believed he was D’wan Sims, a missing child who was last seen at a Livonia mall more than 25 years ago.

D’Wan Sims was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1994 from Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her.

Surveillance video revealed that Harris was at the mall, but didn’t show her son. That led investigators to believe he was never at the mall in the first place. The family became the focus of suspicion.

“I was here at the department and we looked at all of the video, we checked everything, and we never saw D’Wan with Ms. Sims,” Livonia police Captain Ron Taig said.

A man came forward on social media in December 2019, claiming that he could be Sims. Police said they first heard about the man’s theory after he posted his belief about his identity on Facebook. He also shared concerns about what his parents told him about his childhood. He went to the police station a couple days ago.

Livonia police said on Wednesday, more than 16 months since the DNA test, that no match was found.

Age-progressed photo of D’Wan:

(L) D'wan Sims photo, (R) Age progressed photo of D'wan Sims from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The case remains unsolved and Sims is still considered missing. Police are asking anyone with new information about this case to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

