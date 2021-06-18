Partly Cloudy icon
Two injured in shooting on Southfield Freeway; southbound lanes closed at Grand River

LIVONIA, Mich. – Michigan State Police say two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on the Southfield Freeway near Plymouth Road late Thursday night.

Police the victims were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia. Their conditions have not been provided.

Southbound lanes of the freeway are now closed at Grand River as police investigate and look for shell casings.

