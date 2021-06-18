Two injured in shooting on Southfield Freeway; southbound lanes closed at Grand River

LIVONIA, Mich. – Michigan State Police say two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on the Southfield Freeway near Plymouth Road late Thursday night.
Police the victims were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia. Their conditions have not been provided.
Southbound lanes of the freeway are now closed at Grand River as police investigate and look for shell casings.
MSP 911 was notified of a freeway shooting on SB M-39 near Plymouth. Two victims went to St. Mary’s Hospital in Livonia and DPD is at the hospital with them. Troopers are headed to the hospital to get additional information. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/78yK306hhF— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 18, 2021