Detroit freeway shooting: 2-year-old killed, 9-year-old hurt on I-75

DETROIT – Police are searching for a shooter who reportedly killed a 2-year-old boy and seriously injured a 9-year-old boy after shooting at their vehicle on I-75 Thursday night in Detroit.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, a person driving a light colored sedan entered southbound I-75 from Seven Mile Road and pulled beside a vehicle with children inside. The driver of the sedan then reportedly fired shots at the victims’ vehicle.

Police say the driver of the victims’ vehicle then pulled over at McNichols Road, where they discovered that both of their children were shot.

The children were taken to the hospital, where the 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead. The 9-year-old boy was reportedly listed in serious condition.

Michigan State Police say a license plate was not recovered, and they have not yet identified a motive for the shooting. No further details have been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call 734-287-5000.

