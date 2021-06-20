Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

20-year-old woman shot on Detroit’s east side

Police seek suspected gunman

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, a 20-year-old woman was driving in her vehicle near the intersection of Runyon and Park Grove streets when an unknown person shot at her vehicle. The woman was taken to a hospital where she is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

About the Author: