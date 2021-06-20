MSP investigating shooting at parade traffic point involving Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. – Michigan State Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Flint.
According to authorities, a Flint police officer was working at a traffic point for the city’s Juneteenth Celebration when the lone occupant of a vehicle drove up and fired a shot at him just after 2 p.m.
Police said the officer wasn’t hit and returned fire, striking the suspect.
Police said no bystanders were injured in the shooting. The suspected gun man has been hospitalized.
