MSP investigating shooting at parade traffic point involving Flint police officer

FLINT, Mich. – Michigan State Police officers are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Flint.

According to authorities, a Flint police officer was working at a traffic point for the city’s Juneteenth Celebration when the lone occupant of a vehicle drove up and fired a shot at him just after 2 p.m.

Police said the officer wasn’t hit and returned fire, striking the suspect.

Police said no bystanders were injured in the shooting. The suspected gun man has been hospitalized.

