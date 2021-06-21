2 Michigan sisters killed in crash were on their way to vacation

BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – “Can’t imagine this happening on Father’s Day, witnessing your daughters being killed in a car crash,” said Lt. Derrick Carroll of the Michigan State Police Seventh District.

Two sisters from Richmond were in a Toyota Prius driving behind their father’s vehicle when they were hit by a woman who crossed the median on I-75 in Bagley Township.

Original Story: 2 Michigan sisters killed when car crosses median, crashes head-on with another car on I-75

“He swerved to miss a car coming toward him, that coming from the southbound lane and strikes the vehicle that his two daughters are in,” said Carroll.

Kaele Polzin, 22, and Sara Polzin,16, died instantly.

“He pulled over immediately witnessing the crash went back to the vehicle, and he knew right away he said that both of his daughters had passed,” said Carroll.

The sisters were in a Toyota Prius being driven by a close girlfriend who the family says was more like an adopted daughter.

The were hit by a 21-year-old Harrison woman who was driving a Mercury Montego.

When troopers arrived she was critically injured lying on the ground next to her car.

“She had a large wound on her right leg. She was bleeding out rapidly. He thought quickly, he applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding which probably ended up saving her life,” said Carroll.

Witnesses told state police the woman was trying to avoid another car in the southbound lanes of I-75 when she lost control and hit the car the sisters were in.

“A lot of us are parents you know. We have children and I can’t imagine the heartache of witnessing your children getting hit in a traffic crisis such as this one. If you go play it back in time and you ask the father, he would probably tell you he’d rather have his vehicle hit,” said Carroll.