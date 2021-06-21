62-year-old man shot after being approached by 2 men in Detroit, officials say

DETROIT – A 62-year-old man was shot after being approached by two men on Detroit’s west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday (June 18) in the area of West Outer Drive and Evergreen Road, according to officials.

Authorities said two young men approached the man, and one of them was armed.

The gunman pointed his weapon at the 62-year-old and shot him, and then the two young men fled in an unknown direction, Detroit police said.

One of the young men was wearing an orange and blue shirt with a black baseball cap, officials said.

Medics took the victim to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Detroit police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call DPD’s Sixth Precinct at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.