Partly Cloudy icon
83º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man in critical condition after suspected road rage shooting on Detroit’s west side

Suspect fired shots from a silver sedan, police say

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Crime
,
Wayne County
,
Detroit Crime News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Wayne County Crime
,
Detroit Police Department
,
DPD
,
Telegraph Road
,
Grand River Avenue
,
Shooting
,
Detroit Shooting
,
Road Rage
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, a woman and her passenger were driving northbound on Telegraph Road near Grand River Avenue when her vehicle almost collided with a silver sedan driving in the same direction. Police said words were exchanged between the vehicles and someone from the sedan produced a weapon and shot the passenger. The woman drove the victim to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: