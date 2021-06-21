Man in critical condition after suspected road rage shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, a woman and her passenger were driving northbound on Telegraph Road near Grand River Avenue when her vehicle almost collided with a silver sedan driving in the same direction. Police said words were exchanged between the vehicles and someone from the sedan produced a weapon and shot the passenger. The woman drove the victim to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

More: Detroit crime news