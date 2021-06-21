Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in crash with SUV in Oakland County, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured when an SUV collided with them while leaving a parking lot in Oakland County, police said.

Officials said the crash happened at 8:47 p.m. Friday (June 18) on Dixie Highway at Rattalee Lake Road in Springfield Township.

A 50-year-old Clarkston man was driving a 2019 Ford Explorer with a 49-year-old passenger inside the SUV, according to authorities.

While turning left out of a parking lot onto northbound Dixie Highway, the SUV collided with a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was also heading north, officials said.

The 44-year-old Grand Blanc Township man driving the motorcycle and his passenger, a 38-year-old Brand Blanc Township woman, were both taken to Genesys Regional Medical Center by firefighters, according to police.

The 44-year-old man died from his injuries, authorities said. The 38-year-old woman was treated for minor injuries, according to officials.

Police said the driver and passenger of the Explorer were not injured.

Both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, officials said. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Oakland County officials continue to investigate.