Police release security footage of Detroit shooting that injured 11-year-old, 2 men

DETROIT – Security camera video shows a shooter open fire on a car with an 11-year-old inside.

The video shows a man exit a black Chrysler 300 and start shooting with what appears to be an assault weapon. The incident happened on Sunday (June 20) at 8 a.m.

A 33-year-old man, his 11-year-old son and a 30-year-old man were sitting inside a Chevrolet Suburban that was parked on the side of St. Mary’s Street near the intersection, police said. All three were injured in the shooting.

“You saw that person had no regard for human life. You also saw that he could not even handle that type of gun that he was shooting with. It’s just horrific to watch the video, “second Detroit Police Department second deputy chief Rudy Harper said.

The gunman and getaway driver took off as the SUV travels a few feet before coming to a stop. There were four people inside the SUV, including an 11-year-old boy.

“There are no words to describe these heinous acts,” Harper said. “We’re seeing children, you know, who deserve a chance to grow up and go to school and do things -- and they’re not getting that opportunity.”

Police said the shooting may have stemmed from an earlier fight.

“Chief White has devoted all resources to try to find this individual and the driver,” Harper said. “We’re still investigating the circumstances, how maybe this gunman knew the people inside that vehicle. Was this a case of mistaken identity?”

Police hope someone will come forward with more information.

“If you know something about this gunman, in this video that you’ve seen, please, please call us and get in touch with us right away or call Crime Stoppers,” Harper said. “We do not want to live like this in our society.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.